(Mike Wicentowich photo)

Mike Wicentowich recently captured this image of a bobcat that frequents the neighbourhoods in Tadanac.

Previous: Cat versus bobcat fight has police warning Trail pet owners

About bobcats:

The bobcat, also known as the lynx cat, bay lynx, and wildcat, has shorter fur, shorter legs, and smaller paws than its close relative, the lynx, and is therefore not as well adapted to extreme cold or deep snow conditions.

Its short, dense fur is usually reddish in general tone, with lighter flanks and belly, and is marked with dark spots over most of the body.

The bobcat has large, pointed ears with prominent white spots on a black background in back and usually with small but distinctive tufts of black hair at the tip.

Its short tail is white on the underside, and tipped with black on top, and usually also has several less distinct black bands on top towards the rump.

Adult male bobcats usually weigh nine to 14 kg, while adult females are smaller at six to 10 kg.

As a medium-sized carnivore, the bobcat is an important component of the local ecosystems in which it occurs.

Because they do not require habitats remote from human settlements and influence, bobcats are occasionally involved in conflict situations (usually predation on pets or small livestock), which may require control actions.

To read more about the bobcat visit www.env.gov.bc.ca/wildlife.


What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email it large or actual-size to editor@trailtimes.ca

