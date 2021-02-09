What you see …

R
on Wilson spotted this Northern Flicker by the Old Trail Bridge on Feb. 2.
Northern Flickers are large, brown woodpeckers with a gentle expression and handsome black-scalloped plumage.
On walks, don’t be surprised if you scare one up from the ground.
It’s not where you’d expect to find a woodpecker, but flickers eat mainly ants and beetles, digging for them with their unusual, slightly curved bill.
When they fly you’ll see a flash of color in the wings – yellow if you’re in the East, red if you’re in the West – and a bright white flash on the rump.
