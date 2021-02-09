What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email it large or actual to editor@@trailtimes.ca

A Northern Flicker spotted by the Old Trail Bridge last week. Photo: Ron Wilson

R

on Wilson spotted this Northern Flicker by the Old Trail Bridge on Feb. 2.

Northern Flickers are large, brown woodpeckers with a gentle expression and handsome black-scalloped plumage.

On walks, don’t be surprised if you scare one up from the ground.

It’s not where you’d expect to find a woodpecker, but flickers eat mainly ants and beetles, digging for them with their unusual, slightly curved bill.

When they fly you’ll see a flash of color in the wings – yellow if you’re in the East, red if you’re in the West – and a bright white flash on the rump.

Read more: Extreme cold warning for Trail this week

Read more: The eagles have landed, in Trail



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

PhotographyWildlife