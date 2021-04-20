What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email the jpeg large or actual-size to editor@trailtimes.ca

“We left some string out for the robins and this one decided to use it all,” says Rose Saunders, of Trail. “Spring is here, time to build a nest!” Photo: Rose Saunders

If you have a recent photo to share with Trail Times readers email the jpeg large or actual-size to editor@trailtimes.ca.

Please include your name, the date of the photo, and some information about the photo.

