“We have seen plenty of bears in the last week, eating whatever berries and wild cherries they can find and cooling off in the river,” cautions Tracey Tetreau, mentioning this is one of three bears spotted above Sunningdale on Aug. 12.

“Hopefully they stay high up on the mountainside and out of trouble!”

