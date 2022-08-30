(Black Press Media Creative)

Britney Spears addresses conservatorship in 22-Minute audio clip

Last November, Britney Spears won a legal battle to free herself from a 13-year conservatorship that dictated both her personal and professional life. The pop star is sharing more about her experience during that difficult period.

On August 28, the singer posted a 22-minute clip to YouTube addressing the conservatorship and the alleged abuse involved.

“I was scared broken. I’m sharing this because I want people to know I’m only human. I do feel victimized after these experiences and how can I mend this if I don’t talk about it,” Spears, via YouTube.

The singer’s mother, Lynne Spears, responded to the recording with a post on her Instagram the same day. “Britney, your whole life I have tried my best to support your dreams and wishes! I have tried everything. I love you so much, but this talk is for you and me only, eye to eye, in private.”

Spears released her first new single in six years with ‘Hold Me Closer,’ a collaboration with Elton John. “I have an amazing song right now with one of the most brilliant men of our time and I’m so grateful”, Spears said in her video.

“But if you’re a weird, if you’re a weird introvert oddball like me, who feels alone a lot of the time and you needed to hear a story like this today so you don’t feel alone, know this: my life has been far from easy and you’re not alone,” Spears, via YouTube.

