Semi-trailer rolls over on Highway 3, near Village of Midway

No injuries have been reported as of Tuesday afternoon

A semi-trailer lies upside down after spilling its load on Highway 3, east of Midway, Tuesday, July 27. Photo: Submitted

Authorities are investigating an incident that severely disrupted traffic on Highway 3 between Greenwood and Midway Tuesday, July 27.

Midway RCMP Cpl. Phil Peters said a westbound lumber truck flipped over at around 10 a.m., after rounding a corner near the intersection of Norwegian Creek Road. A westbound pickup truck then drove off the highway, avoiding a collision with the semi and its spilled lumber.

The male driver of the pickup was alone when his truck rolled around 50 feet down a roadside embankment, according to Mike Daloise, Chief of Midway Fire and Rescue (MFR). BC Ambulance paramedics then took the driver to Grand Forks’ Boundary Hospital, where Daloise said he underwent observation for apparently minor injuries. The driver of the semi also suffered minor injuries.

There was no fire after the incident, according to on-scene firefighters from MFR and Greenwood. Firefighters are meanwhile cleaning up a small diesel leak from the semi-trailer, Daloise said.

Midway RCMP are investigating the incident with the help of Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement officers, Peters said.

The affected stretch of Highway 3 re-opened in both directions at around 5 p.m., according to DriveBC.

