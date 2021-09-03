VIDEO: Homeowner not concerned after cougar spotted jumping gate of B.C. home

Jamie Purcell posted home surveillance footage of a large, muscular cat as it effortlessly clears the gate of Purcell’s home in the area of 240th Street and 55th Avenue around 6 p.m. on Aug. 29, 2021. (Jamie Purcell/Special to Langley Advance Times)

A video of a large cougar jumping the gate of a Langley home in North Otter has gone viral online, but the property owner said they’re not worried.

“We are not concerned, maybe some neighbours might be, but I have notified all of them [to] just be aware of your surroundings,” said Jamie Purcell.

Home surveillance footage of the large, muscular cat shows it effortlessly clearing the gate of Purcell’s home in the area of 240th Street and 55th Avenue around 6 p.m. on Aug. 29. Purcell posted the video to social media the following day and it has since been shared more than 1,500 times.

“In our area, it’s quite rural, mostly all one acre lots, some border the ravine, which goes down along the Salmon River,” Purcell noted. “In our case the ravine is part of our property. We love it here.”

This is the first time the family has spotted a cougar in the area, but they’ve recorded sightings of bears, coyotes, raccoons, eagles, owls, among other wildlife.

Should anyone encounter a cougar the B.C. Conservation Officer Service (COS) advises to “make yourself look as large as possible and keep the cougar in front of you at all times. Never run or turn your back on a cougar, sudden movement may provoke an attack.”

Should the animal follow, COS says to “maintain eye contact with the cougar, show your teeth and make loud noise. Arm yourself with rocks or sticks as weapons.”

Langley Advance Times has reached out to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service for comment.

For more information on staying safe around wildlife visit the COS website.

