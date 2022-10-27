Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at a meeting with President Joe Biden during the Summit of the Americas, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

VIDEO: Trudeau, public safety minister condemn those who travel to join terrorist groups

4 Canadians returned to the country from a Syrian detention camp Oct. 26

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino are condemning travel for the purposes of terrorism, following the return of four Canadians from a Syrian detention camp on Wednesday (Oct. 26).

Global Affairs Canada has identified the four as Quebec’s Oumaima Chouay and her two children, as well as British Columbia resident Kimberly Polman.

Trudeau says it is a crime in Canada to travel for the purposes of terrorism.

-The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: Sick B.C. woman returning after 6 years in Syria faces peace bond

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CanadaTerrorism

Previous story
VIDEO: Camera captures pumpkin-stealing bear in Abbotsford

Just Posted

Alice Witt, a Tuesday Morning Quilter, readies a piece for the upcoming show and sale on Saturday, Nov. 5 in the Trail United Church hall. Photo: Sheri Regnier
Quilt show and sale goes Nov. 5 in downtown Trail

SwingSations perform at a dance in the Colombo Hall pre-pandemic. Photo: Submitted
Wanted: Singer, sax and trumpet player for Kootenay big band

Dan Horan slides out of the hack as Trail Retirees Curling began a new season at the Trail Curling Centre with six teams in play this week. Photo: Jim Bailey
Retirees curling back in the hack

New and gently-worn winter coats and boots can be dropped off for locals in-need at the CDS office in downtown Trail. Photo: Unsplash
Frontline Trail agency in need of winter coat and boot donations