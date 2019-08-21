A recent survey conducted by Leger and commissioned by Coast Capital Savings found that 50 per cent of B.C. parents are stressed about back to school costs. (Photo from Unsplash)

Poll: Are you stressed about back to school costs?

Take our poll and have your say

A recent survey suggests that going back to school isn’t just stressful for kids, as parents deal with the various costs associated with a new school year.

The survey, conducted by Leger and commissioned by Coast Capital Savings, polled 600 B.C. residents with children going into kindergarten through Grade 12 this fall, and found 50 per cent of them are stressed about back to school costs. Conducted online between July 18 and 24, the survey also revealed that 44 per cent of parents worry that they won’t be able to afford to buy everything their child needs.

READ MORE: Okanagan school district monitoring McCurdy supportive housing plan debate

Furthermore, the survey broke down exactly what parents expect will impact their finances the most depending on the age of their children. The cost of clothing was noted as the biggest anticipated cost for parents with children in daycare and kindergarten through Grade 6. Supplies, text books and school fees were noted as the most expensive requirements for parents with children in Grade 7 through 12 and in post-secondary education.

We want to know if you’re feeling stressed out about the cost of sending your child back to school. Take our poll and weigh in!


To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Previous story
Tell the Times

Just Posted

Last chance to catch Rossland’s Gold Fever Follies ‘The Big BOOM Theory’

Final shows on Saturday

Trail Smoke Eaters captain embraces role with new team

Trail Smoke Eaters captain Philippe Lapointe leads team into exhibition season start on Saturday

City of Trail reviving tax incentives for businesses

Tax break for major renovations and new construction

Can Trail recoup costs of Union Hotel demo?

Letter to the Editor from David Nelson

Trail police warn against vigilantism

Trail and Greater District Detachment report

VIDEO: Title of 25th Bond movie is ‘No Time to Die’

The film is set to be released in April 2020

‘Unsubstantiated’ bomb threat against CP Rail in Revelstoke

On Aug. 18, a bomb threat was made against CP Rail in Revelstoke

Victoria father charged with double murder of his daughters takes the stand

Andrew Berry pleaded not guilty to the December 2017 deaths

New ‘Matrix’ film set with Keanu Reeves and Lana Wachowski

Fourth installment to feature Reeves as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity

Catholic church buys $7.5M equestrian facility in B.C., plans ‘agri-retreat’ centre

Church hopes to grow crops, host students and others on Bradner property

New regulations require training for B.C. addiction recovery homes

Inspections, standards replace ‘wild west,’ Judy Darcy says

Trans Mountain gives contractors 30 days to get workers, supplies ready for pipeline

Crown corporation believes the expansion project could be in service by mid-2022

66% of B.C. residents want opt-out system for organ donation: poll

Support was lowest in Ontario and the Atlantic provinces

B.C. rainbow crosswalk covered in mysterious black substance

Black substance spilled intentionally near Vancouver Island school and difficult to remove

Most Read