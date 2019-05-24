(Trail Times file image)

Tell the Times

Web Poll is based on a popular news story locally or beyond

  • May. 24, 2019 11:00 a.m.
  • Poll

Community safety and crime reduction has been at the forefront of conversation in Trail since last year.

Read more: Trail launches safety task force

Read more: Safety task force wants to hear from you

So the Trail Times asks:


Just Posted

Pit-stop brought radio newshound to Trail

In his new autobiography, Intrepid Reporter , Garrett summarizes his time in Trail …

Blues-Trail link dates backs to franchise’s first game in ‘67

Greater Trail’s connection with the St. Louis Blues runs deep and illustrious …

Tell the Times

Web Poll is based on a popular news story locally or beyond

Rossland Legion supports Skool Aid

Skool Aid assists low-income families in the Lower Columbia

GET together at Trail Riverfront Centre

For more information visit the Trail and District Public Library

B.C.’s fight to regulate bitumen through pipelines to go to Canada’s top court

BC Appeal Court judges found B.C. cannot restrict bitumen flow along Trans Mountain pipeline

Scheer says it would take Conservatives five years to balance budget

Scheeraccused the Liberal government of spending $79.5 billion of previously unbudgeted funds

B.C. man, 30, arrested for driving his parent’s cars while impaired twice in one day

The Vancouver-area man was arrested after officers caught him driving impaired twice in one day

New airline regulations bring compensation for tarmac delays, over-bookings

Some of the new regulations will roll out in July, while others are expected for December.

GALLERY: First responders in Fernie return baby owl to its nest

The baby owl’s inability to fly back to its nest prompted a rescue by first responders

More than half of Canadians support ban on handguns, assault rifles: study

Divide between rural and urban respondents in latest Angus Reid Institute public opinion study

Spring rain needed as B.C. sees one of the lowest snowpack levels in 40 years

Snowpack levels in B.C. recorded on May 15 were similar to those in 2015 and 2016

Theresa May to quit as party leader June 7, sparking race for new PM

The new Conservative leader will become prime minister without the need for a general election

B.C. man who fell off cliff returns there to rescue eagle from vulture attack

Nanaimo’s James Farkas, who broke his hip in a fall, saves eagle on same beach months later

Most Read