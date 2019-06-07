Tell the Times

Just Posted

Old newspapers shed light on Kootenay place names

Place Names: Castlegar neighbourhoods, Part 2

Big boost for West Kootenay Take A Hike

RBC Foundation donates $50,000 to outdoor learning program

Doughnut Day in Trail

Salvation Army members delivered donuts to thank Silver City frontline workers

Familar face recognized with Montrose service award

Leo Leavitt is the 2019 Community Service Award recipient

VIDEO: Semi-truck nearly clips car turning left on B.C. highway

WARNING: Explicit language used. Viewer discretion is advised.

Victoria councillor’s motion to bill military for community events ‘shameful’

Canadian Taxpayers Federation director argues events honouring military are worth the money

ICBC to increase optional premiums for drivers caught speeding, distracted driving

Convictions of minor and major offences to carry various increases, ICBC says

CP Rail must pay $31,500 for environmental pollution in Golden

CP Rail received the penalty due to failure to comply with an effluent discharge permit

VIDEO: B.C. wildlife shelter releases 34 bears into the wild

Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter near Smithers took in 32 black bear orphans last year

Patio furniture stolen from Nanaimo home in retaliation for loud parties

Nanaimo neighbours leave note advising of reasons for theft

Man banging on Alberta RCMP detachment door shot by officer

The incident happened just before midnight and the building was closed

Kootenay dad looks to U.S. after cancer treatments prove unsuccessful in B.C.

Cutting edge treatment in U.S. last hope for Barry Marchi; June 21 fundraiser to help cover costs

Gas prices at Lower Mainland pumps dip below $1.40 a litre

Lower prices at gas stations in the region come after record-breaking spikes

