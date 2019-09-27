Tell the Times

Trail Times file image

Web Poll: Based on a popular news story locally or beyond

As the federal political scene heats up across Canada before election day on Oct. 21, the Trail Times asks:


Trail police warn of rental scam

The Tadanac property is for sale but listed as “For Rent” on prop2go.com

Grow op sparks West Trail house fire

Regional fire crew found heavy smoke emanating from the roof and eaves

Citizens describe subduing knife attacker on Baker Street

Two Nelson men describe their part in last week’s stabbing

Namesakes of original Nakusp streets remain unknown

Place Names: Nakusp neighbourhoods

VIDEO: Fugitives in northern B.C. homicides planned to steal boat, flee to Europe or Africa

RCMP release findings in case involving Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky of Port Alberni

Surrey drunk driver left scene of fatal crash to chase after his dog

Submissions heard Friday in impaired driving causing death of 80-year-old Surrey grandma Dolat Jiwani

Daughter of man charged in Abbotsford nurse attack says she warned hospital of danger

Jen Goodkey pleads for help and warns that her father is ‘very dangerous’ while in state of psychosis

VIDEO: Teens gather en masse across Canada to demand drastic climate action

Greta Thunberg says if adults are mocking kids, they must feel threatened

RCMP to release report today on B.C. homicides that sparked massive manhunt

Police have said Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod died from self-inflicted gun wounds

Rural grant program will be back next year, John Horgan vows

B.C. premier says mill closures are urgent priority

Mayor hopes guilty verdict brings closure to family of murdered Oak Bay girls

Andrew Berry found guilty of second-degree murder of his two daughters

Environment Canada calls for chances of snow on B.C. highways this weekend

A cold airmass is settling over B.C. Interior and will persist through the weekend

Mandatory disease testing implemented for harvested Kootenay deer

East Kootenay hunters are asked to bring deer heads to various locations for disease testing

