Tell the Times

As the federal political scene heats up across Canada before election day on Oct. 21, the Trail Times asks:
Web Poll: Based on a popular news story locally or beyond
As the federal political scene heats up across Canada before election day on Oct. 21, the Trail Times asks:
The Tadanac property is for sale but listed as “For Rent” on prop2go.com
Regional fire crew found heavy smoke emanating from the roof and eaves
Two Nelson men describe their part in last week’s stabbing
RCMP release findings in case involving Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky of Port Alberni
Submissions heard Friday in impaired driving causing death of 80-year-old Surrey grandma Dolat Jiwani
Jen Goodkey pleads for help and warns that her father is ‘very dangerous’ while in state of psychosis
Greta Thunberg says if adults are mocking kids, they must feel threatened
Police have said Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod died from self-inflicted gun wounds
B.C. premier says mill closures are urgent priority
Andrew Berry found guilty of second-degree murder of his two daughters
A cold airmass is settling over B.C. Interior and will persist through the weekend
East Kootenay hunters are asked to bring deer heads to various locations for disease testing
Myles Parsons will face trial by judge for the death of Michael McIsaac, aged 26
Regional fire crew found heavy smoke emanating from the roof and eaves
Driver lost licence, declared legally blind in 2001
Andrew Berry, 45, convicted in deaths of daughters
Thirty-two Birchbank Ladies Club golfers teed off at Birchbank Golf Course for the fun event
It’s her second time speaking at the UN headquarters in Manhattan
They stayed more often, but for fewer nights — almost five fewer nights per year, on average