Police vehicles near Buckingham Palace in London, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. London police arrested a 25-year-old man early Saturday morning (Sept. 16) after he allegedly climbed over a wall and entered the royal stables at Buckingham Palace. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Police vehicles near Buckingham Palace in London, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. London police arrested a 25-year-old man early Saturday morning (Sept. 16) after he allegedly climbed over a wall and entered the royal stables at Buckingham Palace. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

London police arrest man who allegedly climbed over Buckingham Palace wall

The man was detained for trespassing on a protected site

London police arrested a 25-year-old man early Saturday morning (Sept. 16) after he allegedly climbed over a wall and entered the royal stables at Buckingham Palace.

The man was detained at 1:25 a.m Saturday for trespassing on a protected site, London’s Metropolitan Police Service said in a statement. He was taken to a London police station, where he remained by late morning.

Officers found the man outside the royal stables following a search of the area. He didn’t enter enter the palace or its gardens at any time, police said.

Buckingham Palace, which is some 300 years old, is undergoing renovations, and King Charles III does not live there.

The monarch was in Scotland on Saturday.

The Associated Press

Royal familyUnited Kingdom

Love The Trail Times?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Dozens of Syrians among themissing in catastrophic floods in Libya: war monitor

Just Posted

The roof of the Salmo Hotel caught fire Friday afternoon. Salmo RCMP say the fire is now out and no one was injured, although the building has sustained significant damage. Photo: Submitted
UPDATED: Fire destroys roof of Salmo Hotel

City council approved a temporary use permit to allow Southfield Real Estate, Ltd. to crush material on property it owns on Donaldson Drive for future development, but extended it to compensate for shorter work days. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks City Council approves crushing permit for land development

The RDKB’s Vivienne Hurley displays the new RDKB garbage tags. Photo: RDKB
Greater Trail green bin and $3 tag-per-bag garbage collection rolls out soon

Hunters have several locations to drop off heads of harvested deer as part of the B.C. government monitoring program for chronic wasting disease. Photo: Sam Fait
Monitoring for Chronic Wasting Disease ongoing in Boundary and Kootenay regions