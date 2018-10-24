One of the more than 20,000 purchases of cannabis in the week since legalization on Oct. 17. (Black Press Media)

BC Cannabis Store sees 20,000 transactions in first week of legalization

The government-run store in Kamloopsis the only legal brick-and-mortar retail outlet in B.C.

More than 20,000 transactions were recorded at B.C.’s provincial marijuana store in the first week of legalization.

According to the BC Liquor Distribution Branch, 21,737 people had bought pot as of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.

Of those, 17,723 purchased it online, and 4,014 people bought their weed from the provincial store in Kamloops.

A sample of legal pot purchased from the BC Cannabis Store. (Black Press Media)

The Kamloops store is the only legal brick-and-mortar retail outlet in B.C., although Vancouver has four potential private shops in the final stages of municipal and provincial approval.

READ MORE: Mellow opening to B.C.’s only legal pot shop

READ MORE: ‘A little odd’: B.C.’s biggest city celebrates cannabis without a legal store

READ MORE: Driving with dope: Police talk rules on cannabis in the car

Some online deliveries may be affected by the rotating Canada Post strikes that began Monday, the distribution branch said.

Concerns have also been raised over the bulky packaging for recreational pot required by federal regulations.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. government moves to tighten resource industry regulations

Just Posted

Dawn of a new Trail landmark

The Trail Sk8Park will likely have a soft launch later this month

First poppy in memory of Trail veteran

Funds from the Trail campaign help local charities as well as national and provincial veteran causes

Thumbs up for Kootenay Boundary referendum

Mayor Mike Martin says the passed referendum is a good outcome for Trail

Water Quality Advisory for the residents of West Trail

RCMP investigating break-in at Lower Lookout Reservoir

Trail man charged with break-in, theft and mischief

Robert Startup has been in court and released on conditions

VIDEO: ‘The Hockey Song’ heads to Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

Stompin’ Tom classic to be honoured this weekend when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Winnipeg Jets

Transport Canada to investigate B.C. plane stunt death

Canadian hip-hop artist killed allegedly filming video on wing of plane when things went wrong

BC Cannabis Store sees 20,000 transactions in first week of legalization

The government-run store in Kamloopsis the only legal brick-and-mortar retail outlet in B.C.

‘Naturally occurring’ anthrax kills 13 livestock in northeastern B.C.

Health officials say there is no risk to the public

The latest: Crude pipe bombs sent to Obama, Clintons, CNN; no injuries

The U.S. Secret Service says agents have intercepted packages containing “possible explosive devices” addressed to former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

South Carolina convenience store sold $1.537 billion ticket

Unless the winner chooses to come forward, the world may never know who won.

Sexual assault trial for former gymnastics coach continues

Dave Brubaker, who was formerly director of the women’s national gymnastics team, has pleaded not guilty.

Saskatchewan promising safer highway intersections after Broncos bus crash

Carbon tax and the economy are expected to be on the agenda during the fall sitting of the Saskatchewan legislature.

B.C.’s Justina Di Stasio wins women’s 72-kg title at wrestling worlds

Di Stasio’s medal was one of three on a successful day for Canada’s women wrestlers.

Most Read