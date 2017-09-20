Young grizzly relocated out of the Trail area

Conservation officers have relocated the young grizzly that wandered into the Trail area

 

Toronto Raptors open training camp at University of Victoria

 

Double the fun: Twitter unveils 280-word character limit

 

B.C. Liberals battle party subsidy, some more gingerly than others

 

Racism blamed for B.C. hit-and-run victim’s early hospital discharge

 

Saudi Arabia to allow women to drive for the first time

 

RCMP wraps up investigation into tainted milk

 

B.C. to review ‘fiscal responsiblity’ at Crown corporations

 

PREVENTING GANGSTERS: ‘The signs were there, where was I?’ says B.C. mom

 

Vancouver Island man responds in most Canadian way to bears

     

    Man facing charges after road rage incident in North Vancouver

       

      REPLAY: This week in B.C. in video

         

        Omar Khadr loses bid to get unsupervised visits with sister

           

          VIDEO: Families walk Highway of Tears before MMIW hearing

          ‘I’m very proud of this moment right now because when Tamara went missing, nobody cared.’

           

          Young endangered orca dies off B.C. coast

          The whale was last seen alive near the west entrance of the Strait of Juan de Fuca on Sept. 15, 2017

           

          Trail Daily Times/West Kootenay Advertiser, Sep 26

          Trail native to be inducted into BC Softball Hall of Fame

          BC Softball Hall of Fame to honour Trail native Colleen Moffat and her stellar softball legacy.

           

          Trail’s Travis Gawryletz gets NHL call

          Former Trail Smoke Eater Travis Gawryletz was promoted to the NHL as an on-ice official.

           

          incrEDIBLE Trail tomatoes

          Earthy Organics had plenty of tomatoes to chose from at Saturday’s farmers market in Trail

           

          Japanese zoo names baby panda

          Three-month-old giant panda cub will be called Xiang Xiang, or fragrance

           

          Trail water works

          Sprinkler repairs underway infront of the Riverfront Building in downtown Trail

             

            BC Association of Healthcare Auxiliaries

            The Trail Hospital Auxiliary has about 70 volunteers and has donated over $1 million to the KBRH

               

              Prince Harry, Markle make first public appearance

              Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their public debut as in Toronto on Monday

               

              Rick Mercer ending ‘Mercer Report’

              Canadian comedian Rick Mercer decides to end ‘Mercer Report’ after 15 seasons

               

              B.C. VIEWS: Politicians loot public treasury

              John Horgan’s sudden reversal puts parties on welfare

               

              COLUMN: Donna Macdonald on how cities should prepare for flooding

              The old methods that no longer work, and some promising alternatives

                 

                Five ways to find help for yourself and the ones you love: Get help now at bc211.ca

                Here’s a new way to find jobs, counselling, health clinics, legal support and more, all across B.C.

                 

                Why hiring a licensed contractor will protect your home and business

                Work done without a licence or permit can lead to six times as many safety hazards, according to the BC Safety Authority

                   

