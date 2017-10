Merran Smith of Clean Energy Canada is co-chair of the B.C. government’s new Climate Solutions and Clean Growth Advisory Council. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

B.C.’s new climate advisory panel will work to make sure trade-sensitive industries and most citizens are not adversely affected by the carbon tax on fuels when it begins to be increased next spring, Environment Minister George Heyman says.

Heyman introduced a new advisory group Monday. Co-chairs are Merran Smith, executive director of Clean Energy Canada, and Marcia Smith, senior vice-president of sustainability at Teck Resources Ltd.

more to come…