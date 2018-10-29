Black Press file photo

Black Press career fair brings new opportunities to Kootenays

Catch the event Nov. 15 at the Ktunaxa Nations Building in Cranbrook

The Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair is coming to the Kootenays for the first time.

To be hosted on Nov. 15 in Cranbrook, it’s one of eight such events held around the province.

Job seekers will have the opportunity to talk to their potential future employer, fill out applications, and even do on-the-spot interviews.

“The career fair is really for anyone who is either looking for a job, looking for a career change, or looking for educational options,” said Black Press News Media Group’s events manager, Sheri Jackson.

“In the next nine years, there will be one million job vacancies in B.C.,” said Jackson. “We recognize that and want to be proactive in getting that number down.”

READ MORE: Health care, scientific jobs top B.C. employment forecast

COLUMN: B.C. doesn’t have enough workers to meet industries’ demand

Many employers are planning to attend, including the Canadian Armed Forces, Canada Border Services Agency, Teck Coal Ltd., KF Aerospace, College of the Rockies, Kootenay Columbia College, and Interior Health.

“We pride ourselves in the ability to match employers with viable candidates through these career fairs, and it has proven successful in all of the career fairs we have hosted so far,” Jackson said.

The Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair is set take place at the Ktunaxa Nations Building, at 220 Cranbrook St. N., on Thursday, Nov. 15, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit Facebook.com/bpeeducationcareerfairs

