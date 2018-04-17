Lululemon names new chief financial officer, search continues for new CEO

Vancouver-based clothing company has appointed Patrick Guido to the position

Lululemon Athletica Inc. has appointed Patrick Guido as chief financial officer as its search continues for a new chief executive.

The Vancouver-based clothing company says Guido, who most recently worked as treasurer and vice-president of corporate development at VF Corp., will report to chief operating officer Stuart Haselden.

Lululemon has been without a CEO since early February when Laurent Potdevin suddenly stepped down from the post after the company said he “fell short” of its standards of conduct.

Executive chairman Glenn Murphy told a March conference call with financial analysts that the company had met with several possible candidates, but would be taking its time in its search for a replacement.

Potdevin reached a separation agreement with the company that will see him receive $3.35 million in cash, plus a further $1.65 million paid in monthly instalments over 18 months, while agreeing not to sue the company and co-operate with it in the future.

The company also lost its executive vice-president and creative director at the end of last year when Lee Holman resigned.

The Canadian Press

Most Read

