Orchard covers and wind machines are tested to protect cherry crop at Coral Beach Farms in Lake Country, 2017. (B.C. government)

Regional climate adaptation agriculture testing to expand in B.C.

Ottawa funds farm projects to conserve water, remove invasive species

The B.C. government is adding new regional strategies and taking research applications for farm-level projects to adapt the province’s regions to a changing climate.

The federal-provincial program has developed strategies for six key agricultural regions in the province, Cowichan, Delta, Fraser Valley, Okanagan, Cariboo and Peace.

The latest funding for B.C.’s climate change adaptation program is to fund six to nine new research projects on B.C. farms, with application packages available this fall.

The program funds farm experiments such as vented orchard covers to protect cherries from rain and hail, a technology developed in Europe that has been used in fruit growing areas in Chile and Australia. Vented covers and wind machines were employed last year at Coral Beach Farms in Lake Country.

Another study looked at forage crop production in the Vanderhoof region of the Central Interior, where hay is being grown for export to China as well as regional livestock use.

Farm Adaptation Innovator Program: A Guide to On-Farm Demonstration Research from BC Ag Climate Action Initiative on Vimeo.

Previous and ongoing projects include vineyard water use efficiency studies in the Okanagan, tomato growth in unheated greenhouses in the Cariboo, drought alert and water storage in the Cowichan, irrigation and flood control in Delta and drainage and ditch management in the Fraser Valley.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Women-owned businesses generate $68,000 less revenue than men’s: survey

Just Posted

B.C. declares state of emergency as more than 560 wildfires rage

This is only the fourth state of emergency ever issued during a fire season

Meth, cocaine and heroin seized in Trail drug bust

A joint investigation team executed a search warrant in Trail on Aug. 9

Judges get ‘good first impression’ of Trail

The CiB award ceremony is coming up Sept. 29 in Strathcona, AB

Pushing the Envelope, 11 days in …

Ryan Cunningham entered his 11th day on his Pushing the Envelope Trek to Fight Cardiac Arrest ride

New Interior Health president named

Susan Brown has been with IH since 2011

Average Canadian family spends 43% of income on taxes: study

Fraser Institute’s consumer report shows taxes accounting for larger chunk of income each year

RCMP deploys officers to help B.C. communities impacted by wildfires

RCMP officers heading to communities particularly within central, northern and southern B.C.

Interim GoFundMe payments approved in Humboldt Broncos crash

$50,000 to be given to each of the 13 survivors and each family of the 16 people who died

B.C. gangster charged after man allegedly beaten with a golf club

Langley man facing aggravated assault charge after incident allegedly involved golf club and machete

Are you Canada’s next Masterchef?

Home cooks looking to follow their cuisine dreams can apply now.

Four-storey development slated for Hall-Front intersection in Nelson

Building will be mixed commercial and residential

Regional climate adaptation agriculture testing to expand in B.C.

Ottawa funds farm projects to conserve water, remove invasive species

VIDEO: B.C. RCMP officers excel in Amazing Race Canada Heroes Edition

Courtney and Taylor Callens have become the team to beat

‘Can’t erase history’ by tearing down statues, Minister says

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna spoke on the contentious removal of John A. Macdonald

Most Read

  • Women-owned businesses generate $68,000 less revenue than men’s: survey

    When Dionne Laslo-Baker sought a bank loan to expand her burgeoning organic popsicle and freezies business in 2014, she was “shocked” by the feedback she received from one of the bankers.

  • Regional climate adaptation agriculture testing to expand in B.C.

    Ottawa funds farm projects to conserve water, remove invasive species