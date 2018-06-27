Tom Harris memorial fundraiser supports kids camps

Vernon representatives, from left, Reg McClelland and Matthew Newlov participated in the skydiving event on Saturday. (photo contributed)

Recently established by Tom Harris Cellular, the Tom Harris Fund for Families has raised $30,000 to send over 200 underprivileged local children to camp this summer through the YMCA Strong Kids Campaign.

Tom Harris Cellular is Canada’s largest TELUS authorized dealer with 45 locations across British Columbia and Alberta. Celebrations are being held at every store across both provinces Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the Tom Harris Day of Giving. Free BBQ food, treats and coffee will be on site and a portion of all store profits will be donated to the fund to continues Tom Harris’ legacy as a leaders in local philanthropy. A list of locations can be found at www.tomharris.com/locations.

Staff also went to great heights last weekend with the Fly for Families by skydiving. Vernon representatives Reg McClelland and Matthew Newlov skydived as part of the event on Saturday at Okanagan Skydiving. Another four Tom Harris Cellular employees also took a leap at Skydive Vancouver Island.

An Alberta skydiving event is scheduled for this Saturday with another two employees jumping there.

“This initiative would have dad bursting with pride and gratitude; young people enjoying summer to the fullest gave him immense joy,” said Tony Harris, son of Tom Harris.

Tom Harris was known as a charismatic and loving father, husband, and successful businessman who built the Harris Auto Group on Vancouver Island and Tom Harris Cellular, Canada’s largest TELUS dealer. Harris was known as a philanthropist who gave back to the community through numerous leadership roles in community organizations like the Nanaimo United Way, Nanaimo Community Foundation, and Nanaimo District Hospital Foundation.

Harris unexpectedly passed away at the age of 67 in Roche Harbor, Wash. on June 29, 2017.

