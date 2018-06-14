Vancouver International Airport to get $9B expansion

The funds will cover more than 75 projects and upgrades during a 20-year span

Vancouver International Airport, along with B.C.’s premier, officially launched a $9-billion expansion plan on Thursday that officials say will bring the infrastructure needed to support up to 36 million travellers each year by 2020.

“We are on an ambitious journey to build the airport of the future,” said airport CEO Craig Richmond.

The funding will cover more than 75 projects and upgrades during a 20-year span.

More to come.

