Books for Kids Campaign kicks off in October

Invermere. B.C. – The Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy (CBAL), its staff and volunteers are teaming up with Black Press, local credit unions and Blue Sky Clothing Company for the 8th annual Reach a Reader – Books for Kids campaign.

We want to help children be the best readers they can be! The Books for Kids campaign raises funds to help children in communities across the Columbia Basin and Boundary have access to quality books and free programs that support reading and early literacy skills.

Strong literacy skills are the stepping stones which help to create confident individuals, healthy families and resilient communities. Literacy skills go beyond being able to read and write; they include using technology, communicating and problem-solving.

“Supporting families is our business and we want to help all children develop the literacy skills needed to be confident lifelong learners,” says Desneiges Profili, Executive Director of CBAL. “Literacy programs build on the rich literacy experiences that begin in the home and books open the doors to endless possibilities. The modern world is complex, but the skills needed to be successful begin developing early with the simplest experiences.”

CBAL is a not-for-profit literacy organization that develops and delivers literacy programs and services for families, school children, youth, adults and seniors. In the 2017-18 program year, 5,972 adults and 6,855 children and youths accessed CBAL’s free services and programs throughout the region.

All funds will stay in the community in which they are raised. Donations can be made anytime online at cbal.org, or in person on Tuesday, October 16th in Fruitvale and on Wednesday, October 17th in Trail when you see CBAL staff and volunteers around town collecting donations.

You may ask yourself, “Why should I donate?” Reading is a skill that can provide hours of enjoyment and entertainment. It builds vocabulary, improves focus and concentration and helps with writing and spelling skills. Your donation to Books for Kids will make a big difference!

Help us reach a reader! To learn more contact Carolyn Amantea, Trail & Area Community Literacy Coordinator at trailcoordinator@cbal.org or go to cbal.org.

