Colombo Lodge 2018 executives

(Right photo) Front row (from the left): Sergio Peloso, Mario Antak, Alex Coutts, Presidente Joe Parrilla, Pat Zanier, Ivo Toffolo, Tony Morelli, Rick Georgetti. Middle row: Ron Parisotto, Lino Moro, Steve Unti, Winston Fayant, Terry Hanik, Fred Romano. Back row: Ken LeRose Jr., Tony Veltri, John Lattanzio, Trevor Allegretto, Roland Perri, Pat Zinio, Larry Martin.

(Left photo) Front row (from the left): Susan Faunt, Ilva Corazza, Leanne Brace, Presidentessa Louisa Mason, Liz Bertuzzi, Oliva Bergland, Christine Meschi, Franca Forbes. Back row: Sandra Calder, Anna Gabana, Lorna Perri, Donna Stewart, Connie Parisotto, Patrice Lattanzio, Rosanna Lattanzio, Irene Hanley, Nilla Mailey, Roberta Pasquali.

Polishing Party

Warm heart, cool donation

Maglio’s steps up to help the Downtown Dinner Committee at Trail United Church

Trust grants support child care in Trail

Columbia Basin Trust announces $1 million in child care capital grants

Genelle ‘vehicle incident’ under RCMP investigation

Regional firefighters respond to car fire Sunday night

Is it Wyndel, Wynndel, Wyndell, or Wynndell?

Place Names: Wyndell, where did it come from and how do you pronounce it?

VIDEO: Orcas put on a show near Hornby Island

Louis Jobodin shares photos and video of his experience

VISAC; Educating and empowering through art

Trail is the only local stop on the Breastfeeding Art Expo’s six-city tour of Interior B.C.

Sentencing hearing begins for ex-BC Liberals employee in ‘quick wins’ scandal

Former communications director Brian Bonney pleaded guilty last October

Sunwing vacation passengers left at Abbotsford airport

YXX staffers receive praise for help to passengers; airline criticized

Rare bird visit to Cranbrook sparks BC-wide interest

A female northern cardinal has made Cranbrook her home, and is drawing birders from all over BC

B.C. volunteers plan to step up in Haiti despite Trump’s alleged remarks

Support for Haitian orphans continues

Ice dancers Virtue and Moir to carry flag for Canada at 2018 Olympics

The pair earned a gold medal at the 2010 Vancouver Olympic Games

Diplomacy on agenda at North Korea summit in Vancouver

Foreign ministers from 20 countries are meeting Tuesday to discuss security and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

Kids chained in Calif. house of horrors; parents arrested

Authorities say an emaciated teenager led deputies to home where her 12 brothers and sisters were locked up in filthy conditions

