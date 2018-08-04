Photo: Ymir Schoolhouse, Venue #4. Tia Reyden

Columbia Basin Culture Tour coming up

From Rossland to Ymir, the tour will take place Aug. 11 and 12, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

From Rossland to Ymir, taking place Aug. 11 and 12, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., is the Columbia Basin Culture Tour.

The event allows you to explore artists’ studios, museums, art galleries and heritage sites during this free, self-guided event. Travel to studios and archives that aren’t normally open, see demonstrations, new exhibitions and collections or meet people behind the scenes.

To participate in the tour, simply grab a map, your Culture Tour Directory and go!

Rossland is home to TR By Hand, the working studio of textile artist Tricia Rasku, who works with natural materials in all media. For the tour: looms will be set up, spinning wheels in place and fibre everywhere ready for felting, dyeing or spinning.

Joining the tour this year for the first time is Sarah Elizabeth Fibre Works whose art focuses on unique blends, stunning colour combinations and a touch of sparkle, all traceable to the source. Check out the fabulous fibre supplies to work with and exquisite wearables.

Next to the Rossland Museum and Discovery Centre for family-friendly fun, gold panning, mining and social history of the area on top of the historic Black Bear Mine on Red Mountain.

Special activities are planned for the Columbia Basin Culture Tour.

In Ymir there will be a collection of artists set up at the Ymir Schoolhouse displaying, demonstrating and selling their work. The weekend will feature artists from across the Salmo River Basin, displaying artwork in a variety of media. Landscape painting, abstract painting, photography and sculpture will be featured alongside live demonstrations and talks with the artists. And much more!

Tour brochures are available at tourist information centres and participating venues.

Visit the website at www.cbculturetour.com to view full artist/venue profiles for further details on each location’s activities or register to receive a tour brochure in the mail.

For further information, call the Columbia Kootenay Cultural Alliance at 1-250-505-5505 or toll free at 1-877-505-7355.

The Columbia Basin Culture Tour is generously supported by Columbia Basin Trust funding.

Previous story
Halfway Hot Springs, halfway to what?

Just Posted

Small fire at Celgar’s Castlegar mill quickly extinguished

Fire started in engine of a contractor’s crane.

B.C. conservation officers ticket $4.5K in fines for unlawful campfires

East Kootenay conservation officers issued four fines Friday night due to separate campfires burning

Columbia Basin Culture Tour coming up

From Rossland to Ymir, the tour will take place Aug. 11 and 12, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Columbia River Treaty meeting brings face-to-face conversation

Cannings; “Last week I spent three days … at the Pacific Northwest Economic Region meetings.”

Halfway Hot Springs, halfway to what?

West Kootenay Boundary place names from Fritz to Hummingbird

Campers parked on B.C. highway get a suprise from a cougar

Video shows animal slowly approaching vehicle until engine starts

Video of man taunting bison in Yellowstone National Park goes viral

The bison is seen roaming amid stopped traffic – until a man starts ‘harassing’ it, officials say

Real talk: who gets all your rewards points when you die?

From Air Miles to PC points, loyalty programs vary in how to transfer rewards

Order of British Columbia inducts 14 accomplished residents

Politician David Anderson, gardener Brian Minter, educator Mary Kitagawa among recipients

UPDATED: 1 man dead after tornado rips through Manitoba community

Multiple structures near the rural community of Alonsa, Man., were shredded by the twister

Ontario government to bring back buck a beer by Labour Day: source

Province had buck-a-bottle beer but the Liberal government quietly hiked the minimum price in 2008

Defence never rests for Calgary Stampeders, host struggling B.C. Lions

Bo Levi Mitchell, Stampeder offence may lean a little more on the defence’s contributions Saturday

Cdn, U.S. scientists consider novel plan to save endangered orca on death’s door

J50 is one of just 75 remaining southern resident killer whales from B.C. to California

Smoking can affect breastfeeding habits: study

Exposure to household smoke shortens duration

Most Read

  • Columbia Basin Culture Tour coming up

    From Rossland to Ymir, the tour will take place Aug. 11 and 12, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.