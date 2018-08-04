Columbia Basin Culture Tour coming up

From Rossland to Ymir, the tour will take place Aug. 11 and 12, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

From Rossland to Ymir, taking place Aug. 11 and 12, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., is the Columbia Basin Culture Tour.

The event allows you to explore artists’ studios, museums, art galleries and heritage sites during this free, self-guided event. Travel to studios and archives that aren’t normally open, see demonstrations, new exhibitions and collections or meet people behind the scenes.

To participate in the tour, simply grab a map, your Culture Tour Directory and go!

Rossland is home to TR By Hand, the working studio of textile artist Tricia Rasku, who works with natural materials in all media. For the tour: looms will be set up, spinning wheels in place and fibre everywhere ready for felting, dyeing or spinning.

Joining the tour this year for the first time is Sarah Elizabeth Fibre Works whose art focuses on unique blends, stunning colour combinations and a touch of sparkle, all traceable to the source. Check out the fabulous fibre supplies to work with and exquisite wearables.

Next to the Rossland Museum and Discovery Centre for family-friendly fun, gold panning, mining and social history of the area on top of the historic Black Bear Mine on Red Mountain.

Special activities are planned for the Columbia Basin Culture Tour.

In Ymir there will be a collection of artists set up at the Ymir Schoolhouse displaying, demonstrating and selling their work. The weekend will feature artists from across the Salmo River Basin, displaying artwork in a variety of media. Landscape painting, abstract painting, photography and sculpture will be featured alongside live demonstrations and talks with the artists. And much more!

Tour brochures are available at tourist information centres and participating venues.

Visit the website at www.cbculturetour.com to view full artist/venue profiles for further details on each location’s activities or register to receive a tour brochure in the mail.

For further information, call the Columbia Kootenay Cultural Alliance at 1-250-505-5505 or toll free at 1-877-505-7355.

The Columbia Basin Culture Tour is generously supported by Columbia Basin Trust funding.