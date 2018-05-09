Critter Day will be back at Beaver Creek Provincial Park, south of Trail, between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Submitted photo

Critter Day crawls to Beaver Creek

Critter Day will be back at Beaver Creek Provincial Park, south of Trail, from 1-5 p.m.

If you are curious about nature, then mark the afternoon of Saturday, May 12, 2018, on your calendar.

Critter Day will be back at Beaver Creek Provincial Park, south of Trail, between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

This fun, free, family event is hosted by the Fish & Wildlife Compensation Program (FWCP) and the Kootenay Conservation Program (KCP). It is all about connecting us with little critters in our region – and some larger ones too – and better understanding the habitats they require.

Critter Day provides a great opportunity to get up close and personal with some local amphibians, snakes, reptiles, aquatic bugs, fish, insects, butterflies, and even birds! This year, there will be special appearances of a Great Horned Owl and a falcon. In addition, juvenile White Sturgeon will be on display before being released into the Columbia River.

Come and talk to biologists, enjoy kids’ activities, learn about native plants—and how to keep invasive ones away. Find out about the special ecosystems in the Trail and Pend d’Oreille Valley region, and the at-risk plants and animals that call these areas home. Take in the Silver City Days Parade in the morning and come over to Critter Day in the afternoon.

Critter Day is sponsored by FortisBC, Teck, Columbia Power, Columbia Basin Trust, and the FWCP, and is supported by BC Parks, the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, and the Trail Wildlife Association.

The FWCP is a partnership between BC Hydro, the Province of B.C., Fisheries and Oceans Canada, First Nations and Public Stakeholders to conserve and enhance fish and wildlife in watersheds impacted by BC Hydro dams. For more information about Critter Day, visit fwcp.ca or call 250-352-1300.

Midway underway in Trail

