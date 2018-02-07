Free events from Rossland to Trail include a free weekend public skate and free admission to the pool on Monday from noon until 5 p.m. (Trail Times file photo)

Free fun for Greater Trail Family Day

Looking for something fun to do this Family Day?

How does free weekend skating in Trail and Rossland sound?

And then for all locals, free admission to the gym and pool in the Trail aquatic centre on Feb. 12?

The City of Trail is encouraging families to spend some time together beginning with a weekend of free public skating and a free swim and steam on Monday at the aquatic centre.

“The community has come to appreciate … some degree of free programming to be offered over the BC Family Day weekend,” says Trisha Davison from parks and recreation.

“The ‘good will’ provided to the community at large is significant and the opportunity to provide free services from, time to time, to assist with ensuring recreation is accessible to all.”

Free admission to public skating in the Trail Memorial Centre begins Saturday from 1-2 p.m. in the Cominco Arena. That night, the city is offering a no-cost glow skate in the Kids Rink from 7-8:15 p.m.

Free public skating will resume Sunday from 12:30-2 p.m. in the Cominco Arena then from 5:45-7:15 p.m. in the Kids Rink.

For the sixth annual B.C. Family Day on Monday, Feb. 12, the community is invited to use the pool and fitness centre at no charge from noon until 5 p.m. in the East Trail facility.

“Anyone can attend for free,” confirmed the city’s Andrea Jolly. “For statistical purposes, attendees will be asked where they live, but we welcome all to the events in celebration of Family Day.”

The City of Rossland is also offering free skating events for all locals on Sunday from 2:30-4 p.m. and 6-7:30 p.m.

“Rossland Recreation is back up and running and we want to celebrate Family Day Weekend with you,” says Melissa Gresley-Jones, recreation programmer. “Join us for a free Family Day Fun Skate, (including) free admission, skate rentals (as available), hot chocolate and hot dogs.”

For teens living in Beaver Valley, how does free admission to a Nitehawks game sound?

To launch the three-day weekend, the Beaver Valley Youth Club has teamed up with the Nitehawks and Kootenay Savings to offer free entry for Beaver Valley youth ages 12 to 16 on Friday night.

Teens can register for a free ticket, one per youth, until Thursday, Feb. 8. Tickets are available at the Fruitvale municipal office.

Montrose is celebrating BC Family Day on Monday at the Montrose Community Hall and park from noon until 2 p.m.

Recreation volunteers invite residents to bring their hockey sticks for a game of street hockey with the Nitehawks, snow shoeing, ice bowling and a hamburger/hot dog barbeque.

Family Day is not a national statutory holiday, it is only observed in New Brunswick, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, Saskatchewan and in British Columbia.

Only B.C. celebrates Family Day the second Monday in February, the other provinces acknowledge it the third Monday in February.

At the 2017 Union of BC Municipalities, the City of Quesnel brought forward a resolution calling for the government to align the dates, and move B.C.’s Family Day to the third Monday.

