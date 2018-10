The grand opening of the Genelle Recreation spray park was held on Sept. 15 in conjunction with Genelle’s annual Family Funday. The spray park is the newest addition to the beautiful family-oriented park. The spray park took two years of planning, funding and building. Genelle has had an influx of young families and this is a huge benefit for the community. Although the spray park is currently closed for the year, watch for the re-opening in the spring. On hand for the ribbon cutting were (from the left) Carol Andrews (representing Columbia Basin Trust), Linda Worley (RDKB Director Area B), Kim Swetlishoff (Spray Park Fund Raising volunteer), Faye Tumber (Genelle Recreation chairperson), and Kevin Rogers (Spray Park Coordinator volunteer).