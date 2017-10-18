HEU Day in Kootenay Boundary

The Hospital Employees Union (HEU) helds it annual HEU Day on Friday at KBRH

The Hospital Employees’ Union is the oldest health care union in British Columbia – representing 49,000 members working for public, non-profit and private employers.

HEU members work in all areas of the health care system – acute care hospitals, residential care facilities, community group homes, outpatient clinics and medical labs, community social services, and First Nations health agencies – providing both direct and non-direct care services.

Since 1944, HEU has advocated for better working and caring conditions, defended public health care delivery, and spoken out against privatization.

Shannon Calhoun, HEU Chair at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital, Trail Local displays an HEU Day cake. She sends a big thank you to members that helped bring HEU Day together in Trail: Shayne Brandt, Karen Simpson Hannington, Erin Cassidy, and Shelly Paxton.

[gps-image name=”8943377_web1_171013-HEU2.jpg”]