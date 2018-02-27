Trail Ambassador candidates for 2018 are: Miss Royal Canadian Legion Isabelle Impey; Miss Kiwanis Rue Urban; Miss Colombo Lodge Oberon Kennedy-Scheck; Miss Knights of Pythias Clarice Tuai; Miss Shoppers Drug Mart Kathryn Daines; and Miss Italo Canadese Reigha Wyatt. (Sheri Regnier photo)

Introducing the Trail Ambassadors

The program culminates in crowning Miss Trail during Silver City Days, this year, May 11

Formally introducing the Trail Ambassadors is a sure sign that spring is on the way and Silver City Days fun is just around the corner.

The 2018 candidate debut was held Saturday night in the KP Hall, officially launching the “hard work, life skills, new friends” program, which will culminate in the crowning of a new Miss Trail on Friday, May 11.

Six teenaged-belles are in the running this year. Their first chance to sparkle in the spotlight was during the evening’s grand march, when the girls were regaled in outfits reflective of their sponsors, such as a Legion beret, Italian folkwear and a blue Kiwanis apron, as well as a pharmacy coat and traditional Knights of Pythias colours.

Greetings from Trail Coun. Eleanor Gattafoni Robinson were followed by the candidates having their first foray into public speaking. The girls gave glimpses into their lives and future dreams, and shared why “This ain’t no beauty pageant” was on their busy rosters, as it does eat up many hours leading up to, and beyond, the Silver City Days pageant.

Current ambassadors, Miss Trail Marley Lemieux and Trail Princess Melissa Pitman, were on hand to guide the newbies through formalities which included the sashing of banners and pinning of tiaras.

The candidates this year are: Miss Royal Canadian Legion Isabelle Impey; Miss Kiwanis Rue Urban; Miss Colombo Lodge Oberon Kennedy-Scheck; Miss Knights of Pythias Clarice Tuai; Miss Shoppers Drug Mart Kathryn Daines; and Miss Italo Canadese Reigha Wyatt.

After a busy fall re-working Silver City Days layout in downtown Trail, the committee has been quietly working behind-the-scenes for the five-day celebration, which falls May 9 to May 13.

Some times and details still need to be sorted out, says the city’s Andrea Jolly.

But at this point, an Evening Passeggiata is slated for Thursday, the Miss Trail pageant Friday, the Trail Firefighters’ Local 941 parade on Saturday and the Sidewalk Cafe, then later, a dance with music by Scarlet Sway and opener Gary Morisette & the Unknown Culprits.

Jolly added, “The website info at www.silvercitydays.com is current and we will add more details as they come in.”

 

The Trail Ambassador Program debuted six 2018 candidates to the community Saturday night in the KP Hall. (From left) Miss Kiwanis Rue Urban; Miss Royal Canadian Legion Isabelle Impey; Miss Colombo Lodge Oberon Kennedy-Scheck; Miss Knights of Pythias Clarice Tuai; Miss Italo Canadese Reigha Wyatt; and Miss Shoppers Drug Kathryn Daines.

