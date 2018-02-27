Formally introducing the Trail Ambassadors is a sure sign that spring is on the way and Silver City Days fun is just around the corner.
The 2018 candidate debut was held Saturday night in the KP Hall, officially launching the “hard work, life skills, new friends” program, which will culminate in the crowning of a new Miss Trail on Friday, May 11.
Six teenaged-belles are in the running this year. Their first chance to sparkle in the spotlight was during the evening’s grand march, when the girls were regaled in outfits reflective of their sponsors, such as a Legion beret, Italian folkwear and a blue Kiwanis apron, as well as a pharmacy coat and traditional Knights of Pythias colours.
Greetings from Trail Coun. Eleanor Gattafoni Robinson were followed by the candidates having their first foray into public speaking. The girls gave glimpses into their lives and future dreams, and shared why “This ain’t no beauty pageant” was on their busy rosters, as it does eat up many hours leading up to, and beyond, the Silver City Days pageant.
The candidates this year are: Miss Royal Canadian Legion Isabelle Impey; Miss Kiwanis Rue Urban; Miss Colombo Lodge Oberon Kennedy-Scheck; Miss Knights of Pythias Clarice Tuai; Miss Shoppers Drug Mart Kathryn Daines; and Miss Italo Canadese Reigha Wyatt.