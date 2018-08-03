Kootenay Boundary Girl Guides recognized for achievements

In June, Girl Guides from the Kootenay and Boundary regions met in Nelson to receive awards for guiding achievement.

On June 23, 12 Girl Guides from the Kootenay and Boundary regions met in Nelson to receive awards for guiding achievement.

Six Pathfinders received their Canada Cord, and six Rangers received their Chief Commissioner’s Gold Award, the highest award for youth members. Both of these awards reflect years of dedication by the members to Guiding and their community, and require a strong sense of self-motivation, as it is up to each member to put in the effort to achieve these awards.

Earning the Canada Cord requires Pathfinders (ages 12-14) to practice model citizenship, interact with their community, learn about healthy living and arts, and explore their values and goals. They must also complete service projects, take on leadership roles at camps or events, and learn first aid.

The recipients of the Canada Cord were Ava Faris, Hope Fuhrman, Abbigale Doonanco, Tansie Arnason and Madysson Weatherford from Beaver Valley, and Makayla Gallina from Cranbrook. Maeve Little from Cranbrook received the Canada Cord but was not in attendance.

The Chief Commissioner’s Gold Award requires Rangers (ages 15-17) to complete of a total of 18 challenges in areas similar to the Canada Cord, and complete either a service project or a cookie selling challenge.

The recipients of the Chief Commissioner’s Gold Award were Anna Sutter from Golden, Emma Thibodeau, Chelsea Hammer and Dorothea Davidson from Fernie, and Sarah Beaudoin and Katelynn Poznikoff from Nelson.

Following the ceremony and a lunch, the award recipients celebrated their achievements by going on an adventure at Kokanee Mountain Zipline.