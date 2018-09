A team from the Warfield Fire Department made a splash during the International Firefighter Games in Robson on the weekend. Sixteen area fire halls took part in the event held at the Pass Creek Regional Exhibition Grounds. The teams competed in a variety of events such as axe-throwing, hose roll relay, chin up square-off, and sledge-hammer slam. The games culminated in the main event Mayday Mayday Mayhem and obstacle course that includes a slip and slide, crawling through a tunnel, the over-under-over window challenge, exterminating three fires, rescuing a 150-pound dummy and carrying him over a flight of stairs, and breaking through two doors and a plywood barrier. The Warfield team finished eighth overall. Robson took first followed by Rossland and Blewett fire departments. Teck’s fire department team finished seventh.