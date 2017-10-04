Looking for a few good people

From left: The Canadian Armed Forces Cpl. Sean Sewell and Cpl. Jordan Weir of the 39 Combat Engineer Regiment welcomed the public to a Reserve Open House at the LCol A.H.G Kemball Armoury on Saturday. In the wake of a national recruiting crisis, every reserve unit across Canada held an open house on Sept. 30 in an effort to build its numbers. Reservists meet one night a week and one weekend a month and offer an excellent part-time employment opportunity and a chance for recruits to learn new skills and special training while serving their country. Last year the province expanded job-protection legislation for Canadian Military reserve forces allowing up to 20 days of unpaid leave. Members of the Reserve Force serve part time in the Canadian Armed Forces (Navy, Army, and Air Force). Their main roles are to support the Regular Force at home during natural disasters and special events such as the Olympics, and augment the Regular Force abroad on operations.