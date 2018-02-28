Making prom wishes come true

If you’re looking for a steal of a deal on a beautiful formal gown - or just looking for a fun and thrifty girls night out - then Cinderella’s Closet is a perfect fit. Danielle Peet is bringing Cinderella’s Closet back to town on Friday night in the Fruitvale Memorial Hall from 6-9 p.m. Proceeds will help a needing grad with a complete prom package. Sheri Regnier photo

Whether you’re looking for the perfect prom gown at a sensible price – or looking for thrifty glam for any other occasion – then Cinderella’s Closet has you covered.

After a one-year hiatus, Cinderella’s Closet is returning Friday night with 100+ gently used or new gowns all priced under $200. Better yet, all proceeds from the re-sale event will go toward making a local girl’s prom dreams come true.

This is Danielle Peet’s first year as Team Leader for the project, and she’s a perfect fit. Peet has fond memories of her own prom days, plus she’s worn formal evening wear as a candidate in the Trail Ambassador Program and most recently, in her role as Miss BC Interior 2016.

“We are so excited for this year’s event and really think it is a great opportunity for the community,” Peet says.

“I have always followed the event and thought it was such a great way to repurpose gowns and give back at the same time, but never seemed to have the chance to get involved until now.”

The event’s previous leader, Lisa Frisk, couldn’t keep up with the demand and reached out via Facebook to find someone to take over.

“And voila, this was right up my alley and had me so inspired that I couldn’t help but say yes,” Peet said. “Though I plan to carry out the main idea that Lisa created with this project, I also have some ideas and plan to expand and change it up a bit as well in the next few years, so there are big things to come.”

Previously, Cinderella’s Closet raised money for various local non-profits and would sponsor one or two grads with a prom package.

“I absolutely love this idea but also really want to expand on the sponsorships and make that the forefront of our mission,” Peet explained. “Because it really is a big deal to those girls who are living a tough life and are stressed about how they could possibly be able to afford this expense … We hope to sponsor every girl who is nominated.”

So far there’s 150 gowns all priced under $200, though more dresses are being donated daily.

“Some of the gowns are even brand new which is so amazing,” Peet said. “People have been incredibly generous and we are so grateful for the support. The selection of dresses is incredible; every color of the rainbow, different styles, long and short as well as two-piece options, which are getting more popular.”

The event goes Friday night from 6-9 p.m. in the Fruitvale Memorial Hall.

Peet says the target audience is 2018 grads, or girls wanting a head start on finding their perfect prom dress for next year, as well as any ladies participating in local or provincial pageants.

“I also would say bridesmaids who are looking for a unique dress,” Peet suggested. “Not only will these ladies be saving a ton of money on a gown, but they are also giving back to their communities and helping another graduate go to prom feeling confident and beautiful.“

Guests will have the opportunity to look through and try on the gowns during the event, shop and meet local vendors, enjoy a fashion show showcasing some of the gowns, and win prizes.

Admission is by donation and each entrant will receive a door prize ticket.

“I just want girls in the community to know that it is okay to buy a used gown at a low price and still feel beautiful, confident and a queen on the big day,” Peet said.

“Society is so quick to judge on price and girls feel bad about not purchasing that expensive gown but as long as you find something that is you, that is what matters.”

Sponsorship nominations are kept confidential.

“That is really important for me as in a small town, people can be afraid to step forward for this fear,” Peet shared.

“We are just looking to brighten someone’s day and turn a potential insecure moment into one of the best memories, so we hope community members will nominate a graduate they think would deserve this package.”

Nominations can be emailed to Peet at info@wildsmileevents.com.

Cinderella’s Closet has 150+ gowns up for grabs on Friday night. (Sheri Regnier photo)