Poets, youth artists wanted for Nelson ArtWalk

Deadline for submissions fast approaching

There are two deadlines fast approaching for artists interested in being part of this year’s ArtWalk in Nelson.

Poets are wanted and the deadline to enter is Monday, June 18th while the last day to register for youth artists is Monday, June 25.

The requests have gone out as the Nelson and District Arts Council gears up to celebrate the 30th anniversary of ArtWalk. There will be two fun filled family friendly opening nights ( Friday, June 29th & Friday, July 27th) as well as an all ages street dance party for closing night (Friday, Sept 7th) in partnership with the Nelson Road Kings.

ArtWalk has been supporting local artists for almost 30 years and we want to ensure that this continues for another 30 through the support of local youth artists. We are looking for aspiring youth artists (18 and under) to take advantage of this offer. Any young artist is asked to bring their ‘hang ready’ art to Jordan Martin at to the Nelson and District Youth Centre before Monday, June 25th. The NDYC location will be listed on the 6000 ArtWalk brochures that will be everywhere all summer long. This is a wonderful opportunity that the NDAC and the NDYC are proud to collaborate on.

ArtWalk is also looking for poets of any age who might want to participate in this year’s events. We are asking for poetry submissions before Monday, June 18th. These poems will be printed and laminated to hang on trees (Poet-trees) on the ArtWalk walking map route.

The Nelson and District Arts Council is committed to promoting and encouraging a thriving arts community. 30 years of Artwalk is just the beginning.

If you have any questions please contact this year’s ArtWalk Coordinator Stephanie Myers. 250.505.7410 or stephaniemyersfundraising@gmail.com

 

Ever heard of Sanca and Schroeder Creek?

