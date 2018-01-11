Trail artifacts will be in the limelight when the Trail Riverfront Centre opens in March - the space will house the city’s museum and archives as well as the district public library. To ready for the day, Trail Historical Society members have held a polishing party or two to ensure the historical pieces shine in their new home come spring. (From left) Joyce Austin, Sandy Hart, Lana Rodlie, and Fran Moll.
Polishing Party
Trail Historical Society members put polish to metal this week as they ready for a TRC move