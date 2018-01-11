Trail artifacts will be in the limelight when the Trail Riverfront Centre opens in March - the space will house the city’s museum and archives as well as the district public library. To ready for the day, Trail Historical Society members have held a polishing party or two to ensure the historical pieces shine in their new home come spring. (From left) Joyce Austin, Sandy Hart, Lana Rodlie, and Fran Moll.

Polishing Party

Trail Historical Society members put polish to metal this week as they ready for a TRC move

Momentum is gathering in city hall as move-in day at the Trail Riverfront Centre nears.

Westwind Design Group arrived in town this week to begin the installation of custom exhibit cases and graphics in the new Trail Museum & Archives, which will be located in the new facility.

“The team will return again at the end of the month to mount and label artifacts,” says manager Sarah Benson.

“The excitement is definitely building and we want to thank the community for their generosity in helping to create some truly unique and exciting exhibits. The physical move of the THS (Trail Historical Society) archival collections will begin sometime in early February.”

The Trail Historical Society team was busy polishing their silver on Tuesday and planning for the move of their collections in to the new building.

