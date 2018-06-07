Quiet leadership recognized with Montrose service award

Terry Jones is this year’s recipient for the Montrose Community Service Award

What makes Terry Jones special?

Well, there’s a lot. For starters, he’s highly regarded both on and off the ice – and ball diamond – in Beaver Valley, Trail and beyond. That’s while the husband and father-of-two has kept his day job for close to 30 years as a trusted high school teacher and as a guiding hand for extracurricular activities like the school’s Leadership program and the annual JL Crowe Variety Show.

What the Montrose community recognizes most about Terry, is his quiet leadership. He never wants praise or fanfare.

That will change tonight (Thursday) , however, at the village’s appreciation dinner for volunteers.

After so many years of challenging young minds, he will receive plenty of accolade and applause as this year’s recipient of the Montrose Community Service Award.

“I was sincerely humbled by the call,” Terry told the Times. “It’s a wonderful honour to have this happen as I have lived in Montrose for most of my life, and I am very thankful to live with outstanding people and great neighbours in such a beautiful place.”

And, in true form, Terry is quick to mention a key to all his success.

“My wife, Loretta, is a special person, she keeps me going and is my greatest support – and critic – sometimes when I need it,” Terry said.

“And quite honestly, I personally share this honour with her.”

The village is recognizing Terry’s mentorship to countless youth over the years, as well as his penchant for organizing work parties that, amongst other outings, volunteer to clean up and help maintain ball parks in Fruitvale, Montrose, and Trail.

“Terry strives to make everyone and everything better,” wrote his award nominator, whom Montrose council wholeheartedly agreed with.

“The Village of Montrose reflects the quiet, respectful and successful persona which Terry embodies.”

Having lived most of his life in Montrose, one of Terry’s first mentoring achievements dates back to his teenaged years.

In 1983, the 16-year old athlete returned home from playing junior hockey in Portland after his team, the Portland Winterhawks, won the Memorial Cup.

Never one to sit idle in the stands, Terry put on his volunteer cap for the first time to coach Little League baseball in the Beaver Valley.

That summer the teenager led his team, the Red Sox, to the Little League championships.

In his young adult years, Terry attended the University of Calgary. After meeting Loretta, his wife to-be, the newlyweds moved to Germany where Terry played hockey and coached just outside of Bonn. After much success, which included winning two Spengler Cup gold medals with Team Canada, Terry and Loretta packed up their two-week old twin sons Kellen and Connor, and moved back to the area where Terry received his Bachelors Degree in education.

Since then, Terry has been a familiar and dedicated force in local sports. In 1994 he coached the Trail Pee Wee Rep team to a provincial title. The following year he coached the Trail Junior Smoke Eaters in the winter, and coached minor baseball in the summer.

“Lots of amazing memories coaching Little League ball, minor hockey and junior hockey,” Terry said.

“Hosting the provincial ball tournament was something that my wife Loretta and I were very involved with, and working with the community and parents was very rewarding.”

Perhaps what Terry is most known for is his 22 years as coach for the Beaver Valley Nitehawks.

“Winning has always been great in terms of coaching with the Nitehawks,” he said. “But I think being a teacher/coach, it’s mostly about helping people to reach their very best.”

Terry has made the Beaver Valley synonymous with championship hockey, and is only 11 games away from winning 1,000 games with the Nitehawk team.

He has led the team to eight KIJHL championships, and four provincial titles.

“I keep coaching because I still have passion to be the best I can be, wanting to win, and to be part of a team,” he shared.

“My entire family is very proud to be part of a great community, Montrose is a very special place,” Terry added.

“My hope is to keep doing what I am doing, I love it and it keeps me active and happy.”

The invitation-only dinner kicks off Montrose Family Fun Day. A special fireworks display is set for dusk on Friday, and a line-up of events are slated for Saturday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.