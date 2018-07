A $28,300 donation to the KBRH Health Foundation’s Ultrasound Project was made from the Directors of the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary through Columbia Basin Trust’s Community Initiatives and Affected Areas Program. The Foundation is grateful to the RDKB and the Trust for this investment in our regional healthcare system. Back row left to right: Mike Martin, Mayor of Trail, Lisa Pasin, Director of Development at the KBRH Health Foundation, Joe Danchuk, Mayor of Village of Montrose. Front row left to right: Ali Grieve, Director Area A, Linda Worley, Director Area B, and Diane Langman, Mayor Village of Warfield.