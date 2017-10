The Rossland Health Care Auxiliary Society that runs the Rossland Thrift Shop has a lot to celebrate! This group of volunteers presented a check for $30,000 to Lisa Pasin, Director of Development KBRH Health Foundation (far right) for the Endoscopy Campaign under their newly restored mural. The mural was painted by Christie Fisher in 2004 and recently restored by Ken Turner. This marks the end of their renovations which started four years ago. The Rossland Auxiliary has now passed the Million Dollar donation milestone to the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital.