Scooping for a good cause

Danny Ferraro and Patricia Cecchini have raised thousands if dollars for charity this summer

Danny Ferraro from Trail Ferraro Foods and Patricia Cecchini, from Trisha’s Treats, have come up with a cool way to raise money for local charities this summer. On top of being cool, the fundraisers, which have been running at the downtown Trail store, offer a sweet reprieve from the heat. Danny and Patricia partner together to cover the costs of the tasty D Dutchmen Dairy ice cream, sold from Patricia’s ice cream trailer in the parking lot. Working together, they are able to ensure all proceeds go to charity. So far, the two have raised $1610 for Cops for Kids, $1780 for the Family Action Network and on Friday, $925 for Craig Cunningham’s All Heart Foundation. Photo submitted

Danny Ferraro and Patricia Cecchini have raised thousands if dollars for charity this summer

 

Danny Ferraro from Trail Ferraro Foods and Patricia Cecchini, from Trisha’s Treats, have come up with a cool way to raise money for local charities this summer. On top of being cool, the fundraisers, which have been running at the downtown Trail store, offer a sweet reprieve from the heat. Danny and Patricia partner together to cover the costs of the tasty D Dutchmen Dairy ice cream, sold from Patricia’s ice cream trailer in the parking lot. Working together, they are able to ensure all proceeds go to charity. So far, the two have raised $1610 for Cops for Kids, $1780 for the Family Action Network and on Friday, $925 for Craig Cunningham’s All Heart Foundation. Photo submitted

Previous story
Trail Sk8Park taking shape
Next story
Trail cadet earns aviation award

Just Posted

Dog paddle

If you have a recent photo to share email editor@trailtimes.ca

Wildfire Roundup: Five fires of note in the West Kootenay

None of the blazes were threatening structures

Ymir resident wins $1 million

Ticket sold at Salmo Valley Pharmacy

A conversation with Smoke Eaters owner Rich Murphy

Murphy was in Trail last week to oversee the next big arena reno for the Smoke Eaters

One dead, one injured in motorcycle accident southwest of Nakusp

Police investigating why rider lost control

Molson enters into joint venture to develop cannabis-infused beverages

Recreational marijuana is set to become legal in Canada on Oct.17

Soldiers of Odin to march past homeless camp in B.C. city

People associated with anti-immigration group join with those opposing tent city in Nanaimo

B.C. Interior residents should get break, taxpayers’ group says

Canadian Taxpayers Federation calls on government to cut fuel taxes, fix ICBC and axe new health tax

Thieves steal Swedish royal jewels, escape by speedboat

It happened at a medieval cathedral in Strangnas, west of the capital of Stockholm

Power pays for B.C. NDP in individual fundraising

John Horgan’s ruling party raises $1.26M in first half of 2018

B.C. announces $1.5M to help people detect signs of stroke

Money will help Heart and Stroke Foundation to run FAST program for five straight years

20 years later, destructive ‘98 B.C. wildfire a reminder that fire fuels need to be cut

Counsellor and fire chief look forward to new provincial program to reduce fire fuel.

Evacuation order, state of emergency issued for Placer Mountain fire

BC Wildfire Service continues to work to get blaze under control

B.C. man believed to be sleeping crushed in garbage truck accident

A Victoria man sleeping in a garbage dumpster was accidently killed Wednesday morning

Most Read

  • Scooping for a good cause

    Danny Ferraro and Patricia Cecchini have raised thousands if dollars for charity this summer