Scooping for a good cause

Danny Ferraro and Patricia Cecchini have raised thousands if dollars for charity this summer

Danny Ferraro from Trail Ferraro Foods and Patricia Cecchini, from Trisha’s Treats, have come up with a cool way to raise money for local charities this summer. On top of being cool, the fundraisers, which have been running at the downtown Trail store, offer a sweet reprieve from the heat. Danny and Patricia partner together to cover the costs of the tasty D Dutchmen Dairy ice cream, sold from Patricia’s ice cream trailer in the parking lot. Working together, they are able to ensure all proceeds go to charity. So far, the two have raised $1610 for Cops for Kids, $1780 for the Family Action Network and on Friday, $925 for Craig Cunningham’s All Heart Foundation. Photo submitted