Summer Spalsh

First day of summer arrives in Kootenays
Grade 5 class proclaims newspapers, like the Trail Times, important and relevant
Prime Minister made the announcement during question period in the House of Commons
Village gets almost $200,000 for a Davis Ave. pedestrian/cycling connector
President had been wrongly insisting he had no choice but to separate families apprehended at border
New tariffs on Canadian autos entering the U.S. would amount to a self-inflicted wound on the U.S. economy
Union rep said inmate sucker punched correctional officer, continued assault after officer fell
The first heat wave of the season went out with a bang across the province
The introduction of the Accessible Canada Act marked a key step towards greater inclusion
Former Saskatoon police chief Clive Weighill said the office was tasked with creating such a plan 13 years ago but none exists
A now-dead doctor accused of sexual misconduct acted as a team physician at other universities
Allegedly the team’s mascot, the Phillie Phanatic, rolled out his hot dog launcher
Event attracted people of all ages to Gyro Park on Tuesday
Three signs have been installed in Kaslo, New Denver and Slocan
