The Gold Fever Follies take to the ‘ice’

It’s a summertime show about winter sports at the Rossland Gold Fever Follies this year!
This summer’s show, SKIS & SKATES, shares the story of Olaus Jeldness’ (in)famous Tea Party, and the start of the first Rossland Winter Carnival. But its real focus is on the creation of the first Rossland Women’s Hockey team in 1900. The team went undefeated for 17 years, and was recently inducted into the BC Sports Hall of Fame.
It is their story that the cast of the Follies will be presenting. In addition to some brand-new fantastic can-can numbers, the ladies will be appearing on skates!
SKIS & SKATES opens at the Rossland Miner’s Hall on Saturday, June 30 at 7:30 p.m. Shows run for the rest of the summer until August 25 with two shows a day, Tuesday through Saturday: 3:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
At the Grand Opening on Wednesday, July 11, you can mingle with the cast after the show! That starts at 7:30 p.m..