The Trail ambassadors put on a lot of miles this summer travelling throughout the Kootenays and Okanagan in addition to helping out a numerous community events. In August, the City of Trail float won second place in the Penticton Peach Fest Parade for communities under 25,000, which topped off a first place win at Beaver Valley Days in May. The ambassador program held its first information meeting for the 2018 season this week. For more information, visit the group’s Facebook page Trail Ambassador Programme. (From left; Miss Trail Princess Melissa Pitman, Miss Trail Marley Lemieux and Miss Congeniality Hailey Armstrong)