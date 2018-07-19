Trail auxiliary holds raffle for 75th anniversary

The Trail Hospital Auxiliary is celebrating its 75th anniversary with what they do best - holding a fundraiser. Raffle tickets for the Oct. 31 draw are limited and available now. Geri Paterson (right) and Betty Gee Wyers set up a booth at the Trail night market last week. Proceeds will go to the Emergency Department Campaign. For information contact the auxiliary at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital, ext. 2330.