Trail auxiliary holds raffle for 75th anniversary

SHERI REGNIER
Trail Times
Proceeds will go to the emergency department campaign at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital
#Cunnycan: Ryan Cunningham ‘pushing the envelope’ to support brother Craig’s foundation
Coun. Carol Dobie asks homeowners and tenants to spiff up their boulevards before judges arrive
Grapevine: List of Trail area events for the week of July 19 to July 25
Communities in Bloom officials review everything from littering to city’s environmental policies
Justin Trudeau shuffles his front bench Wednesday to install the roster of ministers that will be entrusted with leading the Liberal team into next year’s election.
Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards is under an order due to the Mount Eneas wildfire south of Peachland
UBC and UFV profs weigh in on the subject of online sharing, shaming, and our digital landscape
Canadian Taxpayers Federation is urging the provincial government to open up ICBC to competition
Two homes under evacuation order; evacuation alert remains in place as result of wildfire
In Surrey, Paul Bennett’s wife makes a tearful plea for help in finding her husband’s killer
Blueberry Council of B.C. says season will be better than last year
Ride hailing companies have to wait until fall of 2019 to apply for licences
More than 2,000 athletes will compete in 18 sports from Friday to Sunday
