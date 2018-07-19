The Trail Hospital Auxiliary is celebrating its 75th anniversary with what they do best - holding a fundraiser. Raffle tickets for the Oct. 31 draw are limited and available now. Geri Paterson (right) and Betty Gee Wyers set up a booth at the Trail night market last week. Proceeds will go to the Emergency Department Campaign. For information contact the auxiliary at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital, ext. 2330.

Trail auxiliary holds raffle for 75th anniversary

Proceeds will go to the emergency department campaign at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

SHERI REGNIER

Trail Times

