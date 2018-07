Trail’s incrEDIBLE Farmers Market (TIFM), held July 14, raised an incrEDIBLE $804 for Sanctuary Pre-Teen Centre. The free program for children ages 8 to 12, was at risk of closing down this summer until Rob LeRose, of Home Goods Furniture, stepped in with a $10,000 cheque to keeps the doors open in July and August. Besides activities, the centre provides the children a snack and hot meal. (From left) Nutrition manager LuAnne Oslund and coordinator Leanne DeBiasio from Sanctuary, Gina Ironmonger and Joe Iorio from the volunteer-run TIFM.