Trail Kidney Walk

The 10th annual Kidney Walk in Trail was boosted with some youthful energy on Sunday with 20 players from the J.L. Crowe hockey academy joining the event to raise funds and awareness of the disease. Proceeds are directed into the Kidney Foundation of Canada in support of programs and services for people living with kidney disease.

SHERI REGNIER

Trail Times

