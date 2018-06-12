Trail Kiwanis help relocate food bank garden

SHERI REGNIER
Trail Times
The volunteer gardeners recently moved their planters from the Gulch to Riverside Avenue
School District 20 addresses concerns following a student posting photo with a fake gun
For the first time, two Music in the Park nights will feature an outdoor market at the Trail venue
Minister Katrine Conroy says criminal record checks, audits underway
Exhibitors and guests from the West Kootenay and beyond were part of the weekend event in Trail
James Conway moved to Chilliwack in 2017, but neighbours say they recently learned of his address
Vancouver Island homeowner says fraudulent post encouraged people to peek in her windows
A total of $150-million is being spent on new response bases and vessels along the B.C. coast
Next up, the St James’s Palace Stakes at the Royal Ascot race course
Parade and rally midway between the U.S. Capitol, Washington Monument commemorated first D.C. title
The victim, who is recovering from a stroke suffered last year, needed treatment in hospital
U.S. wants to pay less for flood control, B.C. wants agriculture recognized
Study paints picture of low-income seniors in B.C. ahead of anticipated NDP legislation this fall
The cost will rise another $2.20 on major routes between Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island
An audience of 615 attended Fireworks Community Choir on the weekend