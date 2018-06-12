Trail Kiwanis help relocate food bank garden

The Kiwanis Club of Trail recently presented a $500 cheque to Gina Ironmonger to help relocate the incrEDIBLE trail Food Bank Garden. (From left): Chris Vlanich, secretary; Wayne Hodgson, treasurer; Gina Ironmonger, incrEDIBLE trail; President Al Pasin; and Peter Thiessen, vice president. The incrEDIBLE trail Food Bank Garden has been such a success the past few years that the volunteer group had to find a larger space that its Rossland Avenue digs. After the city approved relocating the site to Riverside Avenue earlier this year, the volunteers had to come up with $1,000 to set up a new water line for 34+ planters.