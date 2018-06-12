The Kiwanis Club of Trail recently presented a $500 cheque to Gina Ironmonger to help relocate the incrEDIBLE trail Food Bank Garden. (From left): Chris Vlanich, secretary; Wayne Hodgson, treasurer; Gina Ironmonger, incrEDIBLE trail; President Al Pasin; and Peter Thiessen, vice president. The incrEDIBLE trail Food Bank Garden has been such a success the past few years that the volunteer group had to find a larger space that its Rossland Avenue digs. After the city approved relocating the site to Riverside Avenue earlier this year, the volunteers had to come up with $1,000 to set up a new water line for 34+ planters.

Trail Kiwanis help relocate food bank garden

The volunteer gardeners recently moved their planters from the Gulch to Riverside Avenue

SHERI REGNIER

Trail Times

The volunteer gardeners recently moved their planters from the Gulch to Riverside Avenue

Previous story
VIDEO: 425 singers light up the Nelson arena

Just Posted

Trail Kiwanis help relocate food bank garden

The volunteer gardeners recently moved their planters from the Gulch to Riverside Avenue

Updated: “Crowe as safe today as it was yesterday.”

School District 20 addresses concerns following a student posting photo with a fake gun

Music in the Park returns Thursday

For the first time, two Music in the Park nights will feature an outdoor market at the Trail venue

B.C. youth agency closes after staff member gave teen drugs

Minister Katrine Conroy says criminal record checks, audits underway

Healthy turnout for Kootenay lifestyles expo

Exhibitors and guests from the West Kootenay and beyond were part of the weekend event in Trail

VIDEO: Dozens rally outside presumed B.C. home of repeat sex offender

James Conway moved to Chilliwack in 2017, but neighbours say they recently learned of his address

B.C. woman has hundreds show up in $500 Craigslist rental scam

Vancouver Island homeowner says fraudulent post encouraged people to peek in her windows

Trans Mountain’s first oil spill response ship ready

A total of $150-million is being spent on new response bases and vessels along the B.C. coast

VIDEO: Fresh challenge for B.C. breeder who produced Triple Crown winner, Justify

Next up, the St James’s Palace Stakes at the Royal Ascot race course

Fans turn out in droves to celebrate Cup-champion Capitals

Parade and rally midway between the U.S. Capitol, Washington Monument commemorated first D.C. title

RCMP investigate attack on disabled stroke victim in northwest B.C.

The victim, who is recovering from a stroke suffered last year, needed treatment in hospital

Talks to begin with Trump administration on Columbia River Treaty renewal

U.S. wants to pay less for flood control, B.C. wants agriculture recognized

B.C. seniors’ poverty rate highest in Canada: report

Study paints picture of low-income seniors in B.C. ahead of anticipated NDP legislation this fall

BC Ferries eliminates fuel rebate, travellers to pay more

The cost will rise another $2.20 on major routes between Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island

Most Read

  • Trail Kiwanis help relocate food bank garden

    The volunteer gardeners recently moved their planters from the Gulch to Riverside Avenue

  • VIDEO: 425 singers light up the Nelson arena

    An audience of 615 attended Fireworks Community Choir on the weekend