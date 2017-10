The Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy (CBAL) held its annual Reach-a-Reader fundraiser on Wednesday. Volunteers were out accepting donations and handing out editions of the Trail Times. The day raised $280 for CBAL. Pictured Wednesday at Ferraro Foods are (from the left) Michelle Bedford, Trail Times circulation manager, Eleanor Gattafoni Robinson, Trail councillor and volunteer, and Peter Roglich, who picked up a newspaper and made a donation to CBAL. Guy Bertrand photo