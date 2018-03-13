Acclaimed British rockers coming to Trail

Wishbone Ash to rock The Bailey in September, tickets on sale March 16

Iconic British rockers, Wishbone Ash, will be on tour this fall in B.C. and The Bailey will host both Wishbone Ash and Canadian bluesman David Gogo and his band Sept. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the blues and rock spectacular go on sale Friday (March 16) at The Bailey box office.

Wishbone Ash has recorded 24 albums since their inception in 1969, in Torquay, England.

Those albums include Wishbone Ash, Pilgrimage, Argus, There’s the Rub, New England, Live in Paris and the recent Power of Eternity. These albums and many more have spawned some of the band’s most beloved hit songs such as, Throw Down the Sword, The King will Come, Warrior, Blowin’ Free, Phoenix and Persephone just to name a few.

Wishbone Ash are noted for their extensive use of the harmony-twin lead guitar format which had been attracting electric blues bands since Jeff Beck and Jimmy Page had played together in the Yardbirds in 1966. Their contributions helped Andy Powell and Ted Turner to be voted Traffic Magazine’s Two of the Ten Most important Guitarists in Rock History.

Powell remains with the group today and his new guitar-mate is Mark Abrahams.

“European audiences have really taken Mark to their hearts, that’s for sure,” Powell said. “His interpretations of much-loved Ash tunes have fans fired up up to no end. Mark is featuring the Les Paul guitar, and Fender Stratocaster just like we did in days of yore and the tonal palette is correct in all areas.”

Other band members include bassist Bob Skeat and drummer Joe Crabtree.

Award-winning blues guitarist Gogo and his band are also on the bill. Gogo’s credentials in Canada are stellar. In 2017 he was voted the Maple Blues Guitarist of the year, has had five Juno-nominations and last fall he opened for Canada’s legendary Downchild Blues Band.

He has also played on stage with B.B. King, Johnny Winter, Otis Rush, Bo Diddley and Albert Collins.

His new album Vicksburg Call, is Gogo’s 14th album release and is poised to add even more acclaim to Gogo’s already impressive inventory. Gogo’s warm, rugged, seasoned vocals and his extraordinary, virtuoso guitar talents are laid bare alongside his emotions on this latest release.

Tickets for the Blues/Rock Spectacular go on sale Friday (March 16) at the Charles Bailey Box office, or you can book by phone at 250-368-9669 or online at trail-arts.com

All seats are reserved and priced at $46.00 including gst(service charges extra)

