DJ Olive performs in Nelson

DJ Olive, who has performed around the world to vast audiences, will be sharing his musical expressions and artistry in Nelson on July 26

For over twenty years DJ Olive has been working on a concept he calls The Vinyl Score. Of the work, he explains, “In my studio I work with musicians recording sounds and noises. On the computer and the sampler I create a wide-ranging palette of sounds, then press them on vinyl to be mixed together by DJ improvisers. The point is not to play all the sounds but to find a series of sounds and work those with the personal skills and techniques which each DJ brings to the piece.”

The artist further explains his methods and various interpretations of his work: “there is no correct way to play beyond the minimal rules: no other records are allowed. Though the palette is limited, the variation and the personal interpretations are endless. It can be said that it is impossible to play these pieces the same way twice. It is my intent to help broaden the lexicon and techniques involved in turntablism as well as composing in an open-ended non-linear style specific to the improvisational aspect of the instrument.”

To experience this incredible contemporary sound scape, the audience will travel back in time into the cold-war Bunker, where DJ Olive will perform The Vinyl Score and give a talk on his musical and performative artistic practice. The contemporary and cold-war juxtaposition will add multiple layer of meaning, sound and experience.

Seating is limited for the show on July 26. Purchase tickets in advance at Touchstones Nelson Museum or Eddy Music. Tickets for this 19+ show are $10/each, and are limited to 40.

Ticket holders will leave from the museum lobby at 6:45pm. All tickets for this event must be purchased by 6:45 pm on July 26th at the latest – no late entries will be admitted.

Touchstones Nelson is located at 502 Vernon St. in downtown Nelson, BC. For more information, please visit our website: www.touchstonesnelson.ca, or contact 250-352-9813 (ext. 275), curator@touchstonesnelson.ca