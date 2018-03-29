Easter Bunny in Trail on Friday, Saturday

Events in the Trail area for the week of March 29 to April 4

Grapevine is a free Trail Times service and not a guaranteed submission.

Community

• Friday, Gyro Park in Trail, 11 a.m. for an Easter Egg Hunt. Come see the Easter Bunny, hot dogs and hamburgers for sale by the Trail Kiwanis Club. Proceeds to Canadian Tire Jumpstart. For info call parks and recreation at 250.364.0858.

• Saturday, Waneta Plaza, 9:30 a.m. sharp. 30th Annual Easter Egg Hunt. Children 3 and under meet in front of Bootlegger, ages 4-6 meet at lower back parking lot, 7-9 year-olds upper back parking lot. Picture with Easter Bunny 9:30-11:30 a.m. For info call 250.368.5202.

• Saturday, JJ’s Fashions, 10-1, Pop Up Easter Sweets Event and Gift Basket draw.

• Saturday, Local 480 hall, 4-6 p.m. The Salvation Army Community Easter Dinner. Everyone welcome.

• Monday, Trail Riverfront Centre, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Grand opening and open house.

Film

• Saturday, Royal Theatre, 9:55 a.m. Met Opera presents Cosi Fan Tutte. An Italian-language opera buffa in two acts by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart first performed in January 1790 at the Burgtheater in Vienna, Austria.

Upcoming

• April 7, St. Rita’s Parish, 1-3 p.m. Strawberry Tea & Bake Sale. Doors open 1 p.m., entry by donation includes door prize. All welcome for a fun afternoon. Located 1935 East View Street, Fruitvale.